Divyansha Jain Senior Consultant

With ~8 years of experience architecting, automating and modernizing enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure, I am passionate about building platforms that are secure, scalable and reliable by design. I specialize in Infrastructure as Code and automation-first delivery, from leading large-scale Azure tenant-to-tenant migrations to designing disaster recovery and observability solutions for clients across finance, aerospace, telecom and technology.

Known for my builder’s mindset, I love creating reusable accelerators that turn weeks of manual effort into one-click deployments. I have led and mentored delivery teams, worked with stakeholders across regions and championed DevSecOps practices that make automation safe to trust. Today, I’m focused on where DevOps meets AI: bringing LLMs into engineering pipelines in ways that are grounded, verifiable and governed. Outside work, I am always learning something new, and I don’t stop until I’ve put it into practice.

Skills:

Cloud platforms: Azure, AWS.

Infrastructure as Code: Terraform, Bicep, ARM templates, Ansible and Packer.

CI/CD & DevOps: Azure DevOps, GitHub, Jenkins, XL Deploy.

Containers & orchestration: Docker, Kubernetes (AKS) and Helm.

Security & governance: RBAC, IAM, Key Vault, DevSecOps and the Cloud Adoption Framework.

Cloud migration & resilience: Tenant-to-tenant migration, on-prem to cloud, DR strategy and Azure Site Recovery.

Data platforms: Azure Data Factory, Synapse, Databricks, Azure SQL, PostgreSQL and MS SQL.

Artificial intelligence: LLM integration in DevOps, Custom Agents and Skills, AIOps, MCP Servers.

Observability: Splunk, Azure Monitor and app insights.

Scripting: PowerShell, Bash, Groovy and YAML.