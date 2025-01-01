Daniel Neuberger Product Management & Design

Daniel is a disruptive and strategic thinker and dedicated to bring great products to market customers love. He is working as a Consultant for Product Management and User Experience Design at Thoughtworks and loves outstanding digital and nondigital products. He bears battle scars from holding various positions as a Product Manager throughout different domains and also senior management positions as Head Of Product Management and User Experience Design Lead.

Daniel is likewise an expert for digital transformation and creating a culture of innovation. He is also founder and author of the foremost German-language blog on Product Management and User Experience Design: http://www.produktbezogen.de/