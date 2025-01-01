Aravind Nunsavathu Director of Product Management at The Modern Data Company

Aravind is the Director of Product Management at The Modern Data Company which furnishes Data Product Marketplaces through DataOS, a self-serve data infrastructure platform. Aravind has delivered high-value products at reputable organisations such as GAP, Eclipse, Motorola, and more. With two Masters in technology and business, Aravind excels at establishing the right balance in products that cater to both sides of the spectrum.