Anuj Arora Tech Principal - Data & AI



Anuj works at the cross-section of modern data, AI and cloud tech stack. He has experience in helping clients with data and AI strategy, road mapping, data governance and data mesh initiatives.

He has over a decade of experience in designing and implementing enterprise-scale analytics platforms supporting batch and real-time data pipelines. Anuj's versatile experience includes leading initiatives in the areas of machine learning, deep learning and GenAI. He has helped clients from multiple domains including healthcare, insurance, retail, travel and pharma.