Your partner portal is about to become invisible
By 2028, 90% of B2B buying interactions will be intermediated by AI agents. Autonomous purchasing agents don't browse catalogs or wait for a quote — they query structured data and live APIs. If your channel can't answer them, you lose deals your sales team never sees.
|90%
|of B2B buying interactions AI-intermediated by 2028
|$15 trillion
|in B2B spend driven through autonomous systems
|89%
|of B2B buyers already use GenAI for self-guided research
Recruit partners. Build a portal. Upload PDFs. Hope.
Indirect channel management runs on linear processes and administrative oversight — people stepping in to negotiate margins, resolve conflict and verify inventory by hand. It's out of step with where B2B commerce is heading. This isn't the copilot era of chatbots that wait to be asked: an agent plans, reasons, calls APIs and executes multi-step workflows without a human approving every turn.
We're moving from traditional omnichannel marketing to a completely channel-less architecture. Instead of building interfaces designed for human touchpoints, organizations must build systems that cater directly to agent-to-agent communication.
We're moving from traditional omnichannel marketing to a completely channel-less architecture. Instead of building interfaces designed for human touchpoints, organizations must build systems that cater directly to agent-to-agent communication.
What's inside
The zero-click reality. Why purchasing agents need structured data, API-driven availability and real-time localized pricing — and how multi-party deals get mediated with no human in the loop.
The self-healing pipeline. An agent spots a dormant integrator, finds the local product gap, packages an incentive and pushes qualified leads into their CRM.
The three-tier architecture. Cognition as the brain, tools as the hands and guardrails as the brakes.
Where your team goes next. Channel roles pivot to AI workflow architecture, brand and quality monitoring, and strategic nuance.