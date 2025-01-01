Blockchain insights

Blockchains provide a mechanism for verifying the contents of a shared ledger without relying on a centralized service. It can be utilized for systems that require trust over a decentralized networks, perhaps for identity, ownership, record-keeping, voting, cloud storage or even managing networks of smart devices.
Featured content
Client story
VAKT: Building the world's first enterprise-level blockchain platform
VAKT is a consortium of leading energy companies and banks, with the aim of transforming the global commodities trading industry. Traditionally, the post-trade process would involve both parties checking paperwork and changing records on separate, manual systems, which is time-consuming and error-prone.
