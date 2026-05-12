A better laptop for the job: Lower emissions and costs

Kicked off in 2024, Thoughtworks refreshed its laptop policy to extend device lifecycles from three to four years. This shift was enabled by upgrading to higher-performance standard models, ensuring devices remain efficient and reliable over a longer lifespan.

In 2025, to further optimize resource use and reduce upstream emissions, we began to redeploy laptops less than two years old to new hires instead of issuing brand-new devices. This circular approach minimizes the carbon footprint of procurement while reducing costs.

Matching devices to real needs

We have also introduced a role-based allocation model, which ensures employees receive devices aligned to their functional needs, avoiding over-specification and reducing unnecessary embodied carbon. Lower-impact models, such as the 14-inch MacBook Pro, are prioritized where feasible to further drive down emissions.

Beyond role-based specifications, we consider individual needs. We strategically analyze user needs for different working environments; for instance, equipping remote workers with 16-inch MacBook Pros provides ample screen real estate, significantly reducing the need to procure and power external monitors. This targeted approach ensures every deployment decision minimizes the overall energy footprint of our workstations.

The total impact of these changes resulted in the 34% carbon reduction reported in 2025.

Extending lifespans at end-of-life (EOL)

Our commitment to sustainability continues after a device is retired from corporate use. Where local laws permit, employees are offered a "buy-back" option to purchase their EOL laptops for personal use at a lower price, directly extending the machine's usable life. In regions where buy-back programs are not feasible, we partner with qualified vendors to resell older devices or manage e-waste collection.

Furthermore, we actively donate selected devices to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and STEM education initiatives (such as local school programs) to amplify our social impact and support community development. All remaining hardware is responsibly processed through certified e-waste channels to meet rigorous ISO regulatory standards.

Evolving our methodology

To enhance the accuracy and granularity of our Scope 3 carbon footprint reporting, we have updated our laptop emission accounting methodology from a “one-time purchase” model to an annualized amortization approach, effective 2025.

Under the previous model, the full lifecycle carbon footprint of each device was recognized in the year of procurement. The updated methodology distributes that footprint across the expected useful life of the device, providing a more representative view of emissions in any given reporting period and better reflecting the impact of lifecycle extension initiatives such as our extended refresh cycle.