Vector databases store data in a way that captures the multidimensional nature of the data they contain. While ‘traditional’ databases store data in structured rows and columns, the ‘vectors’ of vector databases are essentially lists of numbers which act as representations of a given data point.

These vectors are often used to capture complex information, like the meaning of words or images, in a format that computers can easily understand and compare. This type of database helps in quickly finding similar items, making it useful for tasks like recommendations or image searches.