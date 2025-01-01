Continuous delivery is a set of software development principles and practices that help reduce the risk of delivering incremental software changes to users — helping teams become highly responsive to their changing needs, without sacrificing code quality.

It’s the approach that enables organizations like Netflx and Amazon to release new services, features, and content very quickly. It also allows for development groups to get experimental revisions into users’ hands to discover which updates will create the most value to the business and its customers.