The generation nobody's talking about

Much of the conversation around AI and talent focuses on two groups: new graduates and senior engineers. The group I worry about most sits in the middle.

New graduates often adopt AI naturally because they are essentially natives. Senior engineers, while sometimes more skeptical, have years of architectural instinct and engineering judgment to draw on. Its developers with five to ten years of experience who seem to be feeling the greatest disruption.

For many of them, the skills they've spent years developing, writing code, mastering languages and becoming better at implementation, are precisely the skills AI is rapidly commoditizing. The emotional friction is real, but I don't think that's the most important question. The bigger question is how we develop the next generation of senior engineers.

My belief is for decades, engineering judgment has come from two places. We learned from other people by pairing, collaborating and working alongside experienced engineers. And we learned the hard way.

Ask a room full of experienced engineers who has accidentally pushed something to production they shouldn't have, taken down a service or spent hours debugging a critical incident and every hand goes up. Those moments are painful, but they're also formative. They teach judgment in a way that no book or training course ever can.

AI is quietly removing many of those experiences. That's probably good for software delivery. Fewer production incidents are something we should celebrate. But it also means future engineers will have fewer opportunities to develop judgment through experience.

That was one of the most thought-provoking discussions of the retreat. Several teams described design quorums, specification reviews and collaborative design sessions where experienced engineers guide while others drive the interaction with AI. These aren't simply replacements for pair programming or code review. They're new mechanisms for transferring judgment before software is generated.

At the first retreat, we argued that code review could no longer be the primary mechanism for ensuring quality at scale. This feels like the next step in that thinking. Code review wasn't about finding bugs, it was also one of the ways we transferred engineering judgment. As that practice changes, we need to preserve the underlying purpose, even if the practice itself evolves.

I'm not convinced we've found the answer yet. It may involve pairing. It may involve design reviews, architecture quorums or entirely new ways of working that haven't emerged yet.

What I do believe is that pairing compresses experience. Working alongside someone with ten more years of judgment allows you to borrow that experience before you've accumulated it yourself. In a world where AI removes many of the hard lessons previous generations learned through trial and error, deliberately transferring judgment may become one of the most important responsibilities of senior engineers.