Can vibe coding produce production-grade software?

The idea of letting an AI write production-grade code can stir both fascination and doubt. Some see the promise of near-instant productivity — code at the click of a button — while others worry about unleashing legions of barely readable and unmaintainable scripts into our codebases. As practitioners who have spent countless hours refining standards of “good” code, we approached this debate with a mix of curiosity and caution.

We set out to test a simple hypothesis: Can an AI build a non-trivial application from scratch — without any code written by us — and still produce something that humans can maintain? We ran three experiments to explore this question. In each case, we interacted with the AI to steer the build, but the expectations we set were markedly different. In one experiment, we embraced a freeform, improvisational style — what AI researchers like Andrej Karpathy have called vibe coding — where we focused purely on functionality and expressed little about how the system should be structured. In the others, we were far more deliberate — prescribing design heuristics, setting expectations around modularity and testability and reinforcing quality through continuous feedback.

To ground our experiments, we chose to build an application we called the System Update Planner — a tool for managing software updates and patch deployments across a fleet of devices. It allows users to define which packages need updating, plan staged rollouts in batches and track execution status down to individual devices. The domain spans software package versioning, device state management, batch sequencing and real-time monitoring. In short, it’s neither a “Hello World” exercise nor an overwhelmingly massive enterprise system — just right for running a realistic test of AI-generated code quality.

The contrast in approach gave us a chance to examine the role of human intent and engineering discipline in shaping AI-authored systems. In the sections that follow, we walk through these experiments, the decisions we made and what they reveal about the possibilities — and limits — of using AI to build software that meets production-grade standards.