AI-powered code generation: A deep dive into GitHub Copilot

Adding a health check endpoint worked the same. Later adding the other endpoints was also automatic. Copilot was able to identify the handler functions and infer the correct endpoint names from the handler’s names.

The same approach (one simple comment and begin typing) worked similarly to start the command line application with Cobra.

Implementing the business logic

Writing the code to access the in-memory database and the various endpoints was similar. I used a top level comment to give details (e.g. “get the actor with the given id”) then I started typing code. It generated a one line function returning a default value. I typed the first characters of a for-loop and Copilot generated the code to find the actor in the list. Perfect! Error handling was missing so I added that, using Copilot to suggest code after typing the first characters. I then started typing the function signature to get the movie with a given id. Copilot correctly suggested the code for the whole function in one go.

Generating data

Data generation was a weakness in this experiment. At first it was okay to generate a list of actors with valid IMDB numbers. Though often the ids generated did not match the actual IMDB number of an actor. I had to double check on imdb.com to correct it (yes, I am that pedantic!). This became more of a problem when generating test data. Copilot was able to generate data that looked correct, but was not matching the hard-coded data (i.e. non existing ids or names). It always looked fine, but also always required fixing. The problem persisted when generating a JSON file to hold the same data. Copilot was not able to suggest the correct data, despite the Go file with the hard-coded values being open. Again, it needed manual editing to fix it, one line at a time.

Unit testing the code

On the subject of unit testing, Copilot was good at generating test code. In this experiment I went for a test-last approach. Copilot had no problem generating tests for existing functions. After naming the test and having the IDE complete the function signature, I started typing code to generate a list of test cases and copilot was often suggesting the correct fields, populating with what appeared to be correct data (c.f. previous point) and generating sub-tests, as is appropriate in Go. The first test in the project was generated using default error checking, which is quite verbose. I prefer using assertions from the testify library. Specifying this in a comment, or prompting the import myself, was enough to tell Copilot what I wanted. I deleted the code and waited for Copilot’s suggestion. It generated what I was expecting.

Conclusion

This first experiment was quite interesting! There was a lot of trial and error. It was captivating to see what Copilot would suggest as I was typing code.

In a new project or feature there is no context (that is to say, there’s no existing code or comments to guide the prompt). Therefore, code generation is minimal. For example, when defining a function it often suggested a one line implementation returning default values. Copilot started being sensible when I started typing code. With the context from comments (e.g. use this library), it was able to suggest meaningful code.

Where Copilot really shone was when generating a function similar to an existing one. For example, writing the function to get a movie from the database only required typing the function name. This is because the code is almost identical to the function to get an actor. Copilot could infer the difference from the name of the function itself. This is where the speed-up really occurs. The same applies to test code. In the same way, Copilot is also great at generating boiler plate code (e.g. instantiate a simple server, filter a list, add an endpoint).

In the end, reviewing the generated code is what takes the most time. This can become tedious and lead to fatigue. You have to understand what you want well enough to critically evaluate the suggestions. For example, when generating the web server, Copilot added a default endpoint. If I had not removed it, that would have been superfluous but acceptable — in production code, that could have led to a security issue.

Key take-aways:

Going with the flow was quite enjoyable: Seeing suggestions as I was typing and accepting/discarding the whole lot works well to generate boilerplate code.

Use top level comments to give context: This is particularly useful when starting a new file.

Choose your next word carefully: Naming variables and functions does contribute to the context.

Experiment two: Trying to be smart

This experiment returns to the first experiment, with a twist! I now have a better understanding of how Copilot works, both from my own experiments and online research. The challenge here is to have Copilot generate the maximum amount of correct code in one go. For example, generating an entire function correctly, without having to edit the code or prompt more inside the function. The goal of this experiment is to try to outsmart Copilot.

To do this I began by looking at more suggestions than the first one. The VSCode plugin has two features for this: either using the mouse to select another suggestion, or opening the Copilot UI to see up to 10 suggestions.

Requirements:

Same as experiment one

Typing as little code as possible (prompt efficiently)

Test coverage should be close to 100%

For this experiment I created a dedicated repository. I left the comments used for prompting and context, to illustrate how I communicated with Copilot.

Starting up the server

I used an iterative approach to generate the whole function in one go. Starting with a simple comment (the first line in the example) which produced incomplete code (very similar to experiment one). I then mentioned middlewares which were then added to the suggestion. The endpoint took a few iterations to arrive at the desired outcome. The first suggestions called a non-existing function; I wanted an inline closure. Lastly, I asked for the address to be passed. The final prompt and suggested answer is illustrated in the following image.