Crucial skills to foster on your team

While AI is changing the way we approach product development, some fundamentals remain constant or become even more important. Here’s what product leaders must continue to cultivate on their teams as they explore the generative AI frontier:

1. Clear communication

Clear communication has always been a pillar of strong product work, and with AI in the mix, it’s even more critical. The results of AI-augmented work depend on the inputs, even as the tools get better at determining intent. Vague instructions often lead to unintended consequences.

Although prototyping tools can generate impressive results without much input, this doesn’t lead to competitive advantage when anyone can subscribe and learn to use them better.

2. Organizational contextualization

Every organization builds products a little differently, shaped by its industry, goals, org chart, processes and culture. Whether you follow delivery/discovery frameworks such as Scrum, SAFe, Less, Shape Up or your own product development methods, your organizational context impacts what and how your teams ultimately deliver.

AI doesn’t automatically have or understand this context. It doesn’t know your team's priorities, how decisions are made or why certain trade-offs are non-negotiable in your industry. It will certainly get better as you bring it into more spaces, but that context always starts with you.

To get real value from AI, you need to enrich its output with all the context you have built up through experience — whether that’s in your instructions, in where you choose to use it, or how you validate its output.

3. Product sense

Generative AI can generate ideas, summarize information and suggest next steps, but it cannot experience your product as your customers do, or empathize with them. These are critical activities on the path to developing product sense and judgment.

Personally, AI-synthesized research notes leave me feeling like I’m missing part of the picture unless I take part in some of the research.

Just like team members can interpret the same data differently, AI offers just one perspective — you still have to do the work of bringing market research, customer research, technology and consumer expectations together in a unique, hard-to-copy way. That’s when innovative products emerge.