Digital banks: lessons from South East Asia (part 2)

South East Asia’s expanding digital banking market owes its rapid growth to surging customer expectations and digital penetration – encouraging customers to experiment more. Over 20 percent of the 460 million Internet users (as of 2022) only came online in the past three years.







Six countries – Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines - are driving the digital transformation in South East Asia (SEA). While Thailand and Vietnam are just beginning their digital journeys, regulators in the other countries have awarded multiple licenses to new digital entrants.

In Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, regulators have already published digital banking guidelines. And digibanks are customizing their offerings based on each country’s demand and services they can provide to the underserved niche segments. For instance, in Indonesia, the Financial Service Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or OJK) provides digital bank licenses under the umbrella of commercial bank licenses. In Vietnam, digital banking applicants are either partnering with or becoming subsidiaries of existing licensed banks.

Digital banks in the SEA region began their journey with a focus on payments and managing bank accounts. But they soon recognized the untapped opportunity on the credit side of the business – being able to service the discretionary needs of an aspirational population. Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines present significant tailwinds for the progress of digital banks, as approximately 30 percent of these countries’ populations are in the 15-35 age group and over 50 percent of their populations are underbanked or unbanked.

Super apps and digital financial services thrive in SEA

SEA is home to some of the world’s largest super apps - Grab and Go-Jek in Indonesia, Zalo in Vietnam and Singtel Dash in Singapore. A recent Morgan Stanley report predicted the super app economy to reach $23 billion by 2025. Super app adoption grew exponentially during the pandemic when people had to make their purchases online. The rise of digital financial services like digital wallets spurred their growth as well.

Take the case of Grab, founded in Malaysia in 2012. Begun as a taxi-booking app, MyTeksi (later called GrabTaxi) forayed into other SEA countries with services like delivery, enterprise and financial services and more. Here’s a timeline of Grab’s growth across SEA markets.