Agile@Salesforce - Devops best practices (part one)

Part I: Challenges and Limitations

It’s almost impossible to refer to CRM (Customer Relationship Management), the foundation of business, without bringing up Salesforce, the leading low-code SaaS CRM provider. Customers can leverage its out-of-the-box functions to help their enterprise achieve seamless business flow like marketing, prospect and customer tracking, sales management, commercial applications etc. In addition, customers can also personalize unified business requirements through more in-depth customization.



So what is the development and deployment process for such a low-code product? What are the common problems encountered during its development and deployment process? Are DevOps tools such as CI/CD pipeline applicable to Salesforce as well? In the first part of this article, we’ll focus on its challenges of limitations.

The pain points for development and deployment in Salesforce

In the Salesforce development ecosystem, there are two mainstream development models of Salesforce: the Org-Based and Package-Based development models.