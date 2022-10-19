How to deal with the five dysfunctions of a team? (part one)

Team challenges

Each team faces their own internal issues. Here are some of the main issues we faced:

Complicated tech stack Complicated critical tasks Strict delivery deadlines Frequent customer staff turnover Large team and frequent turnover

There is no miracle cure. Team management is a process of knowledge accumulation over a long time. But sometimes, we find that most of these problems can be solved if we just focus on their smaller components. So here are five common team dysfunctions and some practices we put in place to help us improve our team’s performance and deal with these challenges.

The five dysfunctions of a team

Here's a model from Patrick Lencioni’s The Five Dysfunctions of a Team, which categorizes the problems encountered in our daily work.

The five dysfunctions are not independent of each other, but combine to form a pattern that can destroy teamwork.