A framework to emphasize the value delivery via sensible default practices, measurements and capabilities following North Star goals, with the aim of creating impact and cultivating engineering culture.



At Thoughtworks, when we work on a delivery project, we strive to deliver the right values, reduce waste, seek faster feedback. We add value to our clients through continuous improvement on sensible default practices, capabilities and measurements, while cultivating our engineering culture.

Although this framework is mainly from Thoughtworks' perspective, any organization that embodies a purpose and value driven approach should be able to benefit from it as well. What you may need to think about is how to align it with your organization’s purpose and values. In particular, if you are running a distributed delivery model, aligning purpose and values will help to create a coherence for people working at different locations.

The purpose

A powerful approach of articulating the ‘why’ is to align with your organization's purpose. At Thoughtworks, our purpose is:

To create an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and ﻿technology excellence.

This purpose is our belief and why we are here. Based on this agreement, we believe we could add value to our clients and create an engineering excellence culture in delivery through the improvement and effective governance of engineering productivity.

You will have a higher chance of success if you can connect goals to your oganizations’ purpose which could help you gain more support from the exec team. More importantly, it is a motivation for your people to achieve desired goals.



The ultimate goal

Our ultimate goal is to generate impact to our clients, which could be achieved from the following two perspectives:

Business value - what we deliver should aim to create relevant business values. Objectives and key results (OKRs) could be a way of articulating business values.

Engineering excellence and culture - we should influence our clients through a continued pursuit of engineering excellence and developing engineering culture

Our ultimate goal is derived from Thoughtworks’ purpose. You will need to think about your ultimate goal based on the purpose and vision. Business value should be an important goal to be considered given the value-driven approach has been widely recognized in Agile delivery.

The North Star

While creating business values, we use the following North Star goals as a direction to guide our delivery lifecycle:

Right values

Less waste

Faster feedback

High quality

Those North Star goals are our directions, any issues that we want to address should align with those goals. You may have different North Star goals, but the concept should remain the same. If the issue you are trying to solve doesn't align with those goals, you may need to think about why you need to solve this issue, is this issue your current priority, what is the impact to the outcome of the delivery? You can use the following relationship mapping tool to evaluate whether you are addressing the right problem, which can also help you to assess whether or not your governance process is on the right track.