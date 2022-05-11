Three digital transformation opportunities helping OEMs boost revenue, loyalty, and growth

Intuitive, data-driven experiences and services aren’t just for consumer markets. Here are three ways that leading equipment manufacturers are digitally transforming their operations and services to improve experiences, boost loyalty, and increase aftermarket revenue.

From novel digital experiences and intelligent buying journeys to the highly engaging apps and digital services we engage with every day, many of today’s most prominent innovations aim squarely at consumers.

For OEMs — particularly those that build heavy machinery and other equipment for highly specialized and narrow markets — it could be easy to conclude that those kinds of services or innovations aren’t for them.

However, the reality is that there’s a huge range of digital and data-driven opportunities available to OEMs today that many are leaving on the table or just haven’t explored yet. Here are a few examples of powerful ways that OEMs utilize data and leading digital transformation to increase revenue, drive customer loyalty and shape the future of their industry.

Opportunity #1: Increasing customer lifetime value with predictive maintenance and connected services

After their initial purchase, maintaining high customer value has always been a challenge for heavy machinery OEMs. For decades, companies have lost significant value to third-party service and maintenance partners — value they’re eager to gain more of, but don’t want to come at the cost of customer freedom and service flexibility.

Major digital trends, including the growth of the Internet of Things, have created powerful new opportunities to deliver predictive and preventative aftermarket services. By using sensors to gather data about asset performance, OEMs can contact owners before a part or component fails, offering them maintenance services that keep them on the road — going a step above what third parties can deliver.

Similarly, OEMs can also equip the machinery they produce with leading telematics capabilities, enabling them to gather data on asset location, performance, and utilization and turn that data into value-adding services that form new aftermarket revenue streams. This is helping some OEMs change their business models from selling Capital Goods to selling its utility as a service.

OEMs need to become custodians of asset data and understand how to process and operationalize asset data at scale to make the most of those opportunities. The good news is that in a lot of cases, it can begin with data they already have.