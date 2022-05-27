Introducing FinOps - the next step in the evolving Agile and DevOps culture

The ability to adapt quickly to ever-evolving and heightened customer expectations has become critical for an organization to thrive and survive in the 2020s. To dampen the impact of uncertainty and complexity in this modern business era, enterprises and small-to-medium organizations alike have had to discard their old, proven internal narratives and schemas based on planning and micromanagement. In place, they are adopting more iterative methods based on the inspect and adapt cycles made mainstream by the Agile movement. Thanks to the elimination of traditional structural silos between development and operational teams, combined with the adoption of more seamless operating modes (DevOps culture), a modern digital business can easily outperform the competition by innovating at speed.

Introducing FinOps



In the cloud computing era, engineering teams are a few keyboard clicks and a credit card swipe away from accessing a variety of digital services and resources - storage, computing, monitoring, data tooling and processing. By and large, the cloud has opened the door to new business opportunities, and has been a powerful enabler for innovation at speed.

Acting as an anchor against the pull of the new, procurement teams and executive leaders have been slow to ditch their old knowledge and practices centered on capacity prediction, mathification of risk and three-year planning/ budgeting. New practices will begin to transfer control over spending decisions to product and engineering teams now capable of directly committing the enterprise to spend.

‘With great power comes great responsibility.’ As the adage reads, rethinking the traditional finance and procurement silos, and reengineering financial governance under the lens of this new decentralized model may leave engineering teams and leaders feeling vulnerable and unenthused about experimentation.

FinOps addresses this reluctance with new scaffolding for the change. As a maturing discipline and cultural practice it creates good financial governance through transparency, shared financial accountability across teams, while democratizing access to spending decisions at all levels of the enterprise.

A typical FinOps journey

Create visibility



The adoption of cloud technology and its impact on an organization’s financial planning pushes together the two worlds of finance and engineering, which in 20th century, the models were completely separate - as governor and governed. At the simplest level, the cloud takes CAPEX (servers, storage, software amortized over 4-5 years) and transforms it to OPEX (monthly bills from a cloud provider), which alters long-term accounting models significantly.

An evolution to the full FinOps model is dependent on the company's ability to break down those two silos by increasing visibility in both directions, by forming a shared understanding of the potential of the new cloud paradigm and its consequences. This is the FinOps' Inform phase or the Visibility phase.

In this early stage, it is best to create a common language between the traditional finance and procurement teams and your engineering teams. Both audiences should come together to reduce the knowledge gap between them, and generate a common appreciation of the two paradigms at play: the world of finance vs cloud. Finance is typically based on forward-looking, capacity-based, long-term predictions vs cloud engineering which is fast moving, typically backwards-looking and based on actual spend.

Armed with new vocabulary, teams should start analyzing their spending data and accurately allocate each cost line to at least one application, service, team or business unit. This data will enable each team to forecast spend and generate budgets and more explicitly map the cost structure to the business value each service is generating.

The goal is company-wide transparency, by making spending data discoverable and easily available. Teams will create information radiators or implement the tools which will provide visibility over spend and its correlation to business value. The power of displaying a cloud cost comparison between squads on a large public dashboard cannot be underestimated - great engineers manage their cloud costs as well as build good products.