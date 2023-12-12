How to create a product operating model to support product organization transformation

To keep pace with digital natives and rapidly changing customer expectations, many enterprises are transforming into product organizations, where the business is organized around products (and meaningful outcomes) rather than projects (and arbitrary outputs).

The shift from project mode to product mode requires an entirely new mindset, culture and organizational structure. Great product organizations use product thinking and product-oriented ways of working to achieve their objectives — and everything is underpinned by a product operating model (POM).

The POM defines how the organization operates in product mode to help it become more resilient and responsive and accelerate business growth. A well-designed POM allows you to achieve three of the biggest benefits of becoming a great product organization:

Prioritize the right products by making decisions based on data, not just intuition

Speed up time to value by getting great ideas to market faster and improving adoption, growth and retention

Boost ROI from your investments by empowering customer-centric, outcome-led teams to generate greater business value

What is a product operating model?

A POM defines how you design, develop, deliver and manage products throughout their lifecycle. It describes how the various components of your organization work together to execute the strategy and deliver value to customers, users and the business.

The POM should explain how your organization manages product development, including technology and software development. Having a separate technology or IT operating model suggests you’re in project mode, where ‘the business’ provides requirements to be delivered by ‘delivery teams’ or ‘squads.’

Instead, the POM must cover technology considerations. Software development is an extremely important part of modern product development. However, product development must also consider wider impacts such as process, pricing and policy changes and go-to-market strategies.

Having a defined, published and shared POM means everyone speaks the same language, accelerating understanding, alignment and the subsequent delivery of value. The POM explains the standards that give people the space to innovate. Having common approaches and language improves operational efficiency, reduces friction and increases cohesion across the organization. However, you should remember that standardization is the friend of speed, but the enemy of innovation. Being too prescriptive or having too much governance can stifle innovation.

What should a product operating model include?

The POM should provide a blueprint for how work is performed, people and resources are allocated, decisions are made, and information flows through the organization. It ensures a systematic and consistent approach to product development and management, aligning the efforts of various teams and functions. The more aligned your organization, team structure, technical architecture and objectives, the faster you can deliver customer, user and business value.

The specific contents of the POM will depend on your organization’s unique context, but in general, all POMs cover three key areas: