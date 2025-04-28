Zones’ transformation journey: Building a scalable platform for growth

A vision for innovation

Since 1986, Zones has grown from a catalog company selling computer hardware and software, to a global IT solutions provider serving over 100 countries and employing over 2,000 people. With a legacy of innovation and customer-centricity, they realized the need to modernize systems and streamline operations to scale effectively, and meet evolving client expectations.

Spearheading this effort was Vikas Sachdeva, Vice President of Enterprise Applications, who brought together business strategy and engineering acumen to lay the foundation for a scalable digital transformation. Under his guidance, Zones launched the Global Customer Integration Platform, enabling them to expand globally and deliver consistent, customer-centric digital experiences.

A forward-thinking vision for operational excellence

Zones viewed their global expansion as an opportunity to redefine operational excellence. Their goals included:

Building a scalable order processing platform.

Shortening customer onboarding times.

Standardizing customer integrations and touchpoints.

With a strong commitment to innovation, they also aimed to empower their clients through self-service tools and revamped technology infrastructure—a bold move that would unlock new opportunities for growth.

A strategic partnership for transformation

Zones chose to partner with Thoughtworks due to our proven expertise in driving digital transformation through innovative, customer-focused solutions. Together, we co-created a transformation roadmap through discovery and inception workshops, identifying priorities to modernize Zones’ operations and technology stack.

The first step focused on revamping Zones’ legacy e-ordering system to meet growing transaction demand globally.

By containerizing the system and deploying it on Azure, the order processing setup dramatically improved its ability to manage throughput, efficiently handling over 8X more orders within the first three months. This transformation enabled the system to seamlessly accommodate seasonal demand spikes that were once challenging to handle. With the capacity to support over 10X growth,the solution resolved capacity issues and built a scalable foundation for rising global transactions.

Building the global customer integration platform

The transformation efforts were bolstered by a cloud-native platform with seamless integration, enhanced customer experiences, and improved operational efficiency.

Modernizing and streamlining processes