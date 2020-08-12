HSE24: A new platform for an excellent customer experience

Homeshopping is on course for growth throughout Europe. Driven by digitalisation and increasing market shares in e- and m-commerce, sales will exceed 6 billion euros by 2022.





The HSE24 Group located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, initially launched on TV in 1995. HSE24 has developed over the past 25 years from a primarily television-based business into an omnichannel retailer that is present on four TV stations and further digital channels, including an online shop, a shopping app and social media. The HSE24 Group closed the 2019 financial year with net sales of EUR 775 million.





HSE24 partnered with Thoughtworks on their journey of omnichannel retail developing their digital platform into an engagement platform. The journey included the replacement of the old shop system and with it the decrease of technical complexity, increased resiliency, and a shorter development process.