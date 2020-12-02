Supporting women and girls around the world with Gucci | Thoughtworks

Since 1921, Gucci has been a destination for the world’s most discerning men and women. As Gucci readies for the next ninety years, it looks to the next level of corporate responsibility. From sustainability to philanthropy, Gucci is committed to its role in the global community.





Gucci wanted to create a global campaign to raise funds and awareness for girls’ and women’s empowerment. In addition to education, the campaign provides a crowd-funding platform for people to donate funds to organizations and projects focused on the causes that matter most to them.





They founded Chime for Change.





Chime for Change serves to convene, unite and strengthen the voices of women and girls through targeting three key areas: education, health and justice.





The site design and layout were in place - as were the plans to announce the site at the TED 2013 conference. They wanted a responsive site to ensure the design looked great across all devices. The external systems integrations had to be developed and tested, which included Catapult, Ticketmaster and Facebook, among others.





With the design taken care of, Gucci needed a partner for the backend work: they called Thoughtworks. With just seven weeks to the site launch, the teams worked together to deliver the minimum viable product for launch - and more.