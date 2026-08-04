Transforming a payments platform into a regulated financial institution

Overview

One of Latin America's largest beauty companies relies on a network of more than a million independent consultants to bring its products to customers every day. For these consultants, access to reliable payments and credit is essential to managing cash flow, placing orders and growing their business.

However, the company's existing payment platform struggled to keep pace. Fragmented processes and brittle legacy systems created friction that slowed transactions and limited growth.

To change that, the company partnered with Thoughtworks. Together, they modernized the company's financial infrastructure on AWS, evolving the payments platform into a regulated financial institution capable of delivering embedded financial services at scale.