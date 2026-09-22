Thoughtworks Supports SulAmérica's Digital Transformation Through Critical Systems Modernization

Project leverages artificial intelligence to modernize core technology systems, increasing agility, efficiency and innovation.

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that combines design, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital innovation, has been selected by SulAmérica, one of the largest insurance companies in Brazil, to modernize its core technology infrastructure. The project aims to accelerate the insurer’s digital transformation by enhancing its ability to update systems, integrate new solutions and introduce new capabilities for customers and partners in a market increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, data and open insurance.

The initiative will focus initially on SulAmérica’s mainframe environment, which supports the insurer’s core business processes. The partnership will modernize the platform gradually and strategically without disrupting ongoing operations.

"Modernizing core systems requires a balance of security, strategic vision and proven execution," said Viviana Tobar, vice president of markets, banking, financial services and insurance at Thoughtworks Latin America. "Our role is to guide SulAmérica through this transition, using artificial intelligence to better understand its existing environment and accelerate innovation in a responsible way."

The multi-phase project begins with a comprehensive assessment of SulAmérica’s technology ecosystem to map systems, dependencies, risks and priorities. Thoughtworks will then develop a Minimum Viable Modernization (MVM), a technical proof-of-concept that demonstrates how legacy systems can be updated incrementally with controlled risk and early, actionable insights.

Throughout the project, AI will accelerate the analysis of legacy code and system architecture. By automating discovery, AI helps make the overall transformation faster, clearer and easier to execute.

Partnership backed by legacy systems expertise

The initiative includes collaboration with Mechanical Orchard, a specialist in legacy system modernization. This partnership combines Thoughtworks’ expertise in digital transformation, software engineering and AI with Mechanical Orchard’s deep technical knowledge of legacy infrastructure.

For SulAmérica, this project supports a broader digital strategy. To continuously enhance its health, insurance and wellness platforms, the insurer requires a flexible, integrated technology foundation designed to adapt to emerging market demands.

“We have a strong track record of leveraging technology to support our operations and enhance the experience we provide to customers. This partnership represents another step in that evolution, creating the conditions to modernize critical systems securely, with careful planning and a focus on innovation,” said Paulo Henrique dos Santos Rodrigues, head of platform engineering at SulAmérica.

Greater agility to evolve digital products and services

As the project progresses, modernization is expected to drive efficiency gains, reduce technological complexity and increase agility in the development of new solutions. Over time, these upgrades will enhance SulAmérica’s ability to launch products, integrate partners and deliver simpler, personalized experiences to its more than 7 million customers.

The partnership comes at a time of significant transformation in Brazil’s insurance sector. The expansion of Brazil’s open insurance framework, which promotes greater data sharing and integration across the insurance market, along with advances in AI and growing demand for digital services, has led companies across the industry to rethink their technology foundations.

“In this context, modernizing critical systems has become a strategic priority for companies seeking to maintain operational reliability while increasing their capacity to innovate,” said Paulo Henrique.

Legacy modernization is no longer just a technical challenge, but a primary driver of business competitiveness. “By modernizing its technology foundation, an organization can preserve system stability while unlocking new opportunities for innovation. In the insurance sector, this balance is critical for responding to a market that is increasingly digital, integrated and data-driven,” said Tobar.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media Contact

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations, Americas

Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com