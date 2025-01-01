Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
February 24th, 5:30–8pm 

The Data Product Forum

With Thoughtworks and Microsoft
In September 2025, Thoughtworks and Microsoft launched the joint whitepaper, "Unlocking the full value of Data as a Product with Microsoft Fabric and Purview." Now, we're going beyond the page to bring these concepts to life.

 

Join us for The Data Product Forum, taking place the day before the Microsoft AI tour in Munich, to dive deeper into the practical implementation of a Data as a Product strategy. We’ll conclude the evening with canapés and conversation as we explore the future of the data landscape together.

 

Agenda:

  • 5:30–6pm | Arrival and welcome drink
  • 6–6:45pm | Unlocking the Full Value of Data as a Product: Listen to Thoughtworks and Microsoft experts as they dive deep into the topic.
  • 6:45–8pm | Q&A and networking
Speakers

Headshot Kiran

Kiran Prakash

Director, Data & AI, Thoughtworks

Lorisa headshot

Lorisa Perdoci

Lead Data & AI Consultant, Thoughtworks

February 24th, 5:30–8pm | Thoughtworks Munich office
 

