Cloud’s transformation power is undeniable, but could it cost you and the planet a fortune?

Prioritize being environmentally friendly as a cross-functional requirement.

Every workload you move to the cloud uses energy - some much more than others - and it’s likely that you’re consuming more energy than necessary. On top of environmental implications, your business could see cloud costs balloon if you don’t pay attention to or precisely forecast your cloud needs. Today’s customers, employees, and investors expect more when it comes to an organization’s sustainability commitments.

Thoughtworks green cloud team partners with tech and IT organizations to reduce cloud spend and carbon emissions. Our open source solution, Cloud Carbon Footprint, provides the visibility and tooling to measure and monitor cloud usage data, and helps teams produce cost and carbon savings, and metrics that can be shared with stakeholders. We also provide development teams with actionable recommendations to reduce their emissions and tooling to forecast what savings are possible. We enable teams to adopt best practices in green cloud optimization so the organization can continue to progress along a sustainable cloud journey.

