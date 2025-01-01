Anton Baturan Global head of DAMO™ solutions

After spending the first half of my career chasing wicked problems with startups, digital agencies and corporates, I found home at technology organisations that can address them strategically and practically at scale. Over the last 15 years, I have led strategy and transformation services, articulating complex cross-industry challenges and orchestrating interdisciplinary solutions at the intersection of people, process and technology.



I joined Thoughtworks DAMO to help give shape to a new service and help DAMO reshape an old (in ‘tech years’) industry. We are creating new processes, improving old, and fusing Thoughtworks' decades of engineering leadership with the latest technology to unlock new value for our global clients and enable their digital operating models to effectively evolve.



I live with my family in London UK.