Wayne Te Paa Managing Director of Banking Financial Services & Insurance Services Thoughtworks APAC

Wayne is a member of Thoughtworks’ Asia-Pacific (APAC) leadership team, responsible for leading the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Services (BFSI) industry vertical for Thoughtworks across APAC. Starting his career as a developer in financial services, Wayne developed a passion for the business problems he was solving which took him into a variety of roles including project/program management, sales leadership and then country leadership for a NASDAQ listed global technology company.

Wayne has worked in the financial services industry for over 22 years across North America, Japan, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Wayne’s passion is taking on complex and challenging missions with clients that involve a bold business strategy, courageous leadership, modern technology approaches, operating model transformation and organizational change.

Wayne has an Executive MBA, from RMIT University.