Jon Dunn Program Director and Delivery Transformation Leader

I'm a program director and delivery transformation leader at Thoughtworks with more than 30 years’ experience across technology transformation, programme recovery, cloud and data platforms, AI governance and complex delivery in regulated and operationally critical environments.

Before moving into consulting, I served for 16 years as a commissioned officer and Tornado F3 Navigator and later Pilot in the Royal Air Force, including as a Qualified Flying Instructor.

I've written about the practical realities of leadership, governance and organizational change: how to create the conditions for sound decisions, make accountability meaningful and help teams deliver with greater confidence and autonomy. I'm also the author of Governing AI at Speed: A Constitutional Framework for the Artificialocene.