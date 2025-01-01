Charlotte Fereday CONSULTANT DEVELOPER

I'm a Consultant Developer at Thoughtworks. I'm passionate about finding new and innovative ways to make a positive social impact through technology, education and open source projects, which includes One of Wise, EdTechXGlobal 50 Global Makers, Shakers in Edtech, and Women in Tech Scholar. I work hard to deliver the best quality code and build a more equitable tech future.

I'm currently working on a project to help people learn to code for free, to help diversify tech. Please share and contribute if you can!