Charlotte Fereday
Alumni

Charlotte Fereday

CONSULTANT DEVELOPER

I'm a Consultant Developer at Thoughtworks. I'm passionate about finding new and innovative ways to make a positive social impact through technology, education and open source projects, which includes One of Wise, EdTechXGlobal 50 Global Makers, Shakers in Edtech, and Women in Tech Scholar. I work hard to deliver the best quality code and build a more equitable tech future.

 

I'm currently working on a project to help people learn to code for free, to help diversify tech. Please share and contribute if you can! 

 