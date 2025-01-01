Brad Nguyen Senior Data Science Consultant

Experienced lead data scientist with experience in cross-functional product teams, digital marketplace and ASX-listed startups. Brad has been the principal data scientist working on Browse and Personalisation work streams at a global online retail marketplace. His experience spans across Search, Text Analytics, Topic Modelling, Machine Learning, Survey Data, Building Evaluation Pipeline, A/B Testing, Lean Techniques in Product Validation and Discovery. Brad believes in working with people and building empathy in cross-functional product teams, and leading teams to get onboard on the same journey.