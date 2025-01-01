Bosco Ho Developer Consultant

Based in Melbourne, Bosco is a Full-Stack Developer with over 10 years of experience developing applications that blend Python data-processing with Javascript visualizations. Deeply involved in the dataviz community, he actively maintains open-source libraries for 3D Javascript and Python bioinformatics.

Bosco possesses extensive data experience, ranging from processing large genomic data sets to developing machine learning models in biology. Currently, he applies this technical depth to GenAI, where he specializes in deploying solutions from discovery proof-of-concepts to large-scale production.