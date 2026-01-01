Boojapathy Chidambaram Lead Consultant

In his role, Booja works with customers to drive the latter’s technology strategy, and realize their business objectives with the appropriate set of tools, processes, and practices. Over his nearly 14 years in the field, Booja delved into performance engineering, and mobile and data strategy which heavily influences his work of building large-scale financial system designs.

Prior to Thoughtworks, Booja has been an entrepreneur and consultant in the spaces of retail, cold storage, and software development and consulting.