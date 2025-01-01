Beatriz Lonskis (she, her) Experience designer

A designer for over 16 years, Beatriz has also been contributing to social projects for almost 20 years. These include work on human rights for the disabled, and a national subtitle campaign for film and sports for deaf youth. She works as a strategic designer with Thoughtworks' talent development in Brazil and as a Social Transformation representative. She is also a member of the global disability inclusion community. Passionate about design, social change and everything that is fair and humane for people, Beatriz writes and lectures on inclusive design and user experience.