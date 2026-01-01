Alexander Moore Director, Strategic Alliances

Alexander Moore is a data and AI partnerships leader with more than a decade of experience building and scaling strategic technology alliances at the intersection of enterprise consulting, analytics and AI. In his current role as Data & AI Director, AI Alliance-led Solutions at Thoughtworks, he is responsible for growing the company's Data & AI partner ecosystem — driving joint go-to-market strategy and co-sell execution with leading data platform partners including Databricks and Snowflake across Thoughtworks' global client portfolio.

Alexander brings a rare combination of commercial drive, hands-on data and AI experience and an entrepreneur's instinct for building something new, having built his career across consulting and analytics leadership at organizations including Blend360, OneSix and athenahealth — as well as co-founding a company that was later acquired. His ability to operate across both the business and technical dimensions of a partnership gives him a distinctive edge in translating data and AI capability into measurable client outcomes and in building the cross-functional trust that makes large-scale alliances work globally.