Alena Puri Global Demand and Client Emerging Technologies Leader, OCTO.

My philosophy is that in order to remain relevant and innovative one needs to invest in the future technologies. I am passionate about bringing cutting edge technologies to solve business problems and helping leaders all over the globe to understand how emerging technologies can impact their business. Investing my time and energy in helping emerging technologies to emerge is investing in the future of ThoughtWorks.



At Thoughtworks we incubate Emerging Technologies that have disruptive potential and can positively impact the future of our clients. We currently incubate the following technologies: XR, AI, SDV, Generative AI and Sustainability.

In this dynamic role at Thoughtworks, no two days are the same. I work with amazing people across the globe to bring Emerging Technologies to our clients.

