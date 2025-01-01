Alagu Perumall European Head of Partnerships

As the partnerships lead for Thoughtworks UK and Europe, Alagu is responsible for building partnerships that help our clients win with Thoughtworks and our partners. Having the right partnerships increases the value we deliver to our clients.

Alagu is also responsible for growing our partnerships across Europe, while increasing collaboration with existing partners. Accountable for providing regional partnership coordination and strategy development, Alagu works closely with Thoughtworks demand leaders and partners to drive new business and grow our existing accounts.

Alagu is an experienced global leader, with a strong track record of developing strategy and partnerships that help Thoughtworks accelerate the work for our clients. Prior to this role, Alagu has held multiple commercial roles within Thoughtworks, both in product and professional services across European and APAC markets.

He is passionate about delivering value for our clients by building a strong network of partners that deliver a full suite of solutions to meet the specific needs and aspirations of our customers.