Most agentic AI pilots in banking and insurance don’t fail because the model misbehaves. They fail because your estate runs on knowledge nobody wrote down. The analyst knew what status code seven meant. The pricing manager waited a day for a reliable balance file. Agents remove that human layer, and what’s left is your architecture, exposed.

In this ebook, Rav Hayer, Head of UK/I and EMEA BFSI at Thoughtworks, sets out what that means for the people who design the estate: