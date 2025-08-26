Unlocking the full value of Data as a Product with Microsoft Fabric and Purview

In 2020, Thoughtworks introduced the world to Data Mesh, a new way of thinking about data architecture built around the principle of Data as a Product (DaaP). Since then, organizations across industries have seen how managing data as a product improves quality, accessibility, and governance — while enabling faster innovation.

This whitepaper distills years of practical experience into lessons learned, best practices, and a reference architecture that show how to successfully build and scale data products with Microsoft Fabric and Purview.

You’ll learn what makes data products valuable, how to design them around clear business outcomes, and which platform capabilities accelerate development. We also share approaches for effective stewardship, as well as Thoughtworks’ perspective on separating platform and product responsibilities for long-term success.

Authored by Microsoft's Prashant Atri and Thoughtworkers Alice Crohas, Brian Blanchard, Kiran Prakash and Lauris Jullien, this whitepaper provides a practical path to modernizing your data foundation — and unlocking the full potential of Data as a Product within your enterprise.