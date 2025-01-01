What is service design?

Service design involves the understanding and planning of how services — experiences containing products, people, and processes — are designed and delivered. The aim is to improve the experience and its outcomes, both for service users and for the business.

The approach examines all the ways that people interact with the service, at every stage of the experience. It also considers how the people, processes, and digital systems in the background deliver the service.

Importantly, service design also measures the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery, based on clearly defined metrics, to identify opportunities for continuous improvement.