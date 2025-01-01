Fitness functions are like regular health checkups for your software. They’re automated tests that constantly monitor if your key business systems are performing as expected and meeting critical requirements, such as speed, security and reliability.

Think of them as early warning systems. For instance, if a change is made that could slow down your website during peak hours or create a security vulnerability, fitness functions flag it immediately. This allows you to fix issues proactively, preventing costly problems, ensuring smooth operations and ultimately protecting your bottom line and customer satisfaction. They provide data-driven insights into the health of your software, helping you make informed decisions about its evolution.