Data clean rooms are software that allows multiple parties to share data without compromising personal information. They work by aggregating and anonymizing data using encryption techniques or pre-configured rules that mask certain elements of data.
The advantage is that organizations can ensure privacy for customers while still unlocking the opportunities of data, such as analysis and personalization. This means they can find avenues for growth without compromising either their reputation or falling foul of data protection regulations.
What is it?
An environment which allows organizations to share aggregated data in a way that protects privacy and personal information.
What’s in it for you?
It opens up new opportunities for organizations to leverage data in a cookieless world.
What are the trade-offs?
Data is aggregated, which means it may be less accurate; it isn’t always interoperable either, so it can only be shared with one external partner.
How is it being used?
Data clean rooms are helping organizations improve the way they analyze data and attribute campaign success.
What are data clean rooms?
Data clean rooms help organizations share and analyze data in a way that protects personal information. It’s a piece of software where brands and partners they rely on (such as advertisers and social media platforms) can bring aggregate data — ie. data that is representative of a wider data set — to do things like customer analysis and campaign attribution.
There are numerous data clean room products — these include those from major vendors such as Google and Amazon as well as specialist data companies like Snowflake. Selecting the right product ultimately depends on how you plan to use your data clean room.
What’s in it for you?
By using data clean rooms, you can better understand market trends, optimize your marketing strategy and improve customer experiences. The controlled access and anonymization of data ensure compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA, reducing legal risks.
Additionally, data clean rooms also foster collaboration across industries, enabling innovative solutions and partnerships. In essence, data clean rooms provide a way to harness the power of collective intelligence securely, offering businesses an edge in today's data-driven world.
What are the trade-offs of data clean rooms?
Data clean rooms pose some challenges that businesses need to be aware of. For instance, they require significant data preparation and management which can both be time-consuming and require expertise in data processing and engineering. There is also a risk of vendor lock-in — while there are a range of platforms and tools it’s important to be mindful of what each product can and cannot do.
It’s also important to note that data clean rooms don’t just solve problems on their own — there needs to be trust and communication between partners for them to be impactful.
How are data clean rooms being used?
Data clean rooms are used in a number of areas. The most common is in marketing and advertising, where it’s being used for things like attribution (to measure campaign effectiveness and ROI) and audience segmentation, so campaigns can be better targeted (without using personal information). A good example is a retailer partnering with an advertising or social platform to analyze customer purchase data against ad exposure data — the data clean room helps them identify which ad campaigns drove the most sales and optimize future campaigns accordingly.
They’re also being used in financial services, for risk assessment and fraud detection, and in healthcare, particularly in clinical research — it makes it possible to analyze data across multiple sources without risking privacy and confidentiality.