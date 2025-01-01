What is CD4ML?

CD4ML applies continuous delivery practices to the deployment of machine learning applications. Continuous delivery is an approach to improving the software development process by getting updates to code into production quickly and regularly.

CD4ML is useful because while machine learning applications can be powerful tools, the process for developing, deploying and continuously improving them is complex. The applications’ behaviour is often hard to explain or predict; they’re hard to test and to improve.

With CD4ML, a cross-functional team produces machine learning applications based on code, data, and models in small and safe increments that can be reproduced, retrained, and reliably released at any time, in short adaptation cycles. The result is that your machine learning applications deliver business value faster.