Digital transformation blueprint: Four strategic investment pillars

The solution isn’t a single tool, but a systemic transformation of the organization's technology operating model to an AI driven one. Thoughtworks’ approach to this transformation focuses on building internal competency and delivering incremental, measurable value across four pillars.

Pillar A: The right target operating model (AI readiness)

The journey toward AI readiness begins with a clear roadmap from concept to execution that lays out exactly how AI will be governed.

To build the foundation of an AI ready operating model, organizations must:

Identify where and how to apply AI solutions for maximum business impact. Connect those decisions to the broader organizational vision, commercial strategy and fit to company culture. Balance risk management with the desired pace of innovation. Create an overall AI governance structure and guardrails for the organization. Build workforce AI literacy to take maximum advantage of AI technologies.

Pillar B: Enterprise platform modernization (de-risking the core)

The migration of legacy systems across the PERA model (Purdue Enterprise Reference Architecture) must be treated as a strategic business initiative, not just an IT project.