The shifted operation model and MSPs in the AI Age

Whenever a capability becomes a viable factor of production, it ceases being a tool and becomes infrastructure. And when infrastructure emerges, operating models — and the services built around them — must be re-achitectured.
Intelligence is now crossing that threshold. As a result, a new operating model is forming, which, in turn, is reshaping the role of managed services.
In this blog post, we examine how AI is becoming infrastructure, what kind of operating model it requires, and how both enterprises and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) must rethink their offerings and capabilities.
When capabilities become infrastructure
Not every technology becomes infrastructure. Only those that meet a small set of structural conditions ever make that transition.
A capability becomes infrastructure when it is economically viable across all business scenarios; fast enough to operate inside real-time workflows; and risky enough that its failure creates systemic business impact.
When these conditions converge, operating models must change. History shows the same pattern across every major infrastructure transition.
|
Era
|
Resource or Capability
|
Infrastructure Form
|
Operating Model Shift
|
Industrial era
|
Electricity
|
National power grids
|
Utility operators, dispatch centers, grid operations
|
Information era
|
Telecommunications
|
Carrier networks
|
Network operations centers, telecom operators
|
Digital era
|
Computing
|
Internet and cloud platforms
|
Data centers, Cloud Providers, System Integrators, MSPs
Since 2022, AI has begun to exhibit the same characteristics. Andreessen Horowitz’s “LLMflation” thesis shows that the cost of equivalent intelligent (MMLU) has been failing by roughly 10x per year.
By 2026, a “good enough” ~75% MMLU model (GPT-5 Nano) can deliver intelligence at about $0.00067 per MMLU point, compared to roughly $1.43 per unit (million token) for GPT-3–level capability in 2021 — a ~2,000× reduction. As Jensen Huang notes “AI is now infrastructure”.
As model access has become dramatically cheaper (nearly zero cost for 80% of the use cases), inference and generation are effectively instantaneous, adoption shifts from strategic option to competitive necessity — and with scaled dependency comes systemic risk, forcing operating models to evolve.
From operating systems to operating intelligence
AI introduces a technology stack that’s fundamentally different from traditional enterprise IT systems.
Instead of deterministic applications and static infrastructure, AI systems are built on models, data and knowledge pipelines, vector spaces, feedback loops and probabilistic inference.
This creates a new class of assets with a fundamentally different operating profile:
|
Dimension
|
Tradition IT Assets
|
Intelligent Assets
|
Core components
|
Applications, platforms, services and databases.
|
Models, agents, prompts, knowledge pipelines, inference and RAG modules.
|
Behavior
|
Deterministic and rule-based.
|
Probabilistic and generative.
|
Validation
|
Testable and reproducible.
|
Statistical, behavioral context-dependent.
|
Failure modes
|
Outages, defects and alerts.
|
Hallucinations, failed tasks and unsafe actions.
|
Risk profile
|
Technical and operational.
|
Regulatory, legal, reputational and ethical.
|
Control model
|
Configuration and access.
|
Policy, evaluations and human-in-the-loop.
These characteristics change what it means to operate a system. Reliability is now measured by decision quality and behavioral stability, not just system uptime. Risk extends beyond service outages to algorithmic failure and erosion of trust. Security encompasses not only access control, but also model abuse, prompt manipulation and data leakage. Compliance also requires model/agent explainability, traceability and auditability of automated decisions — not merely documented workflows.
As a result, managed services can no longer focus solely on operating traditional IT assets but need to also operate intelligent, decision-making systems too.
What this means for enterprises and MSPs
For enterprises, the questions are changing. They’re no longer asking whether a provider can run infrastructure. They’re asking whether a provider can operate AI safely, optimize model promptly, manage hallucinations, explain agent behaviors, trace failures, observe behavioral drift, manage model risk, respond to algorithmic incidents and maintain the integrity of enterprise context and knowledge.
For MSPs, this requires a fundamental redesign of their service model. The shift affects every dimension of the business:
|
Dimension
|
Cloud-era MSP
|
AI-era MSP
|
Scope
|
Applications, infrastructure and data managed services.
|
Prompts, agents, inference, models, evals, context and knowledge.
|
Metrics
|
Uptime, cost and performance.
|
AI adoption, decision/generation quality, risk exposure and AI compliance.
|
Pricing
|
Consumption, capacity and tickets.
|
Risk-based, asset-based, decision-based and generation-based.
|
Talent
|
Application developers, SRE and platform engineers.
|
AI developers, evals engineers and ML engineers.
|
Governance
|
IT controls.
|
Evals, policy-as-a-code, human-in-the-loop, AI obserability
|
Culture
|
Deploy often; fix quickly.
|
Decide safely; prove continuously
This isn’t an extension of CloudOps; it’s a new operating discipline.
Conclusion
When a previously constrained capability becomes a factor of production, it becomes infrastructure. And infrastructure needs to be operated — this is why managed service providers need to redefine what it means to operate a system. The shift is already underway.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.