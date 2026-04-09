The shifted operation model and MSPs in the AI Age

Whenever a capability becomes a viable factor of production, it ceases being a tool and becomes infrastructure. And when infrastructure emerges, operating models — and the services built around them — must be re-achitectured.

Intelligence is now crossing that threshold. As a result, a new operating model is forming, which, in turn, is reshaping the role of managed services.

In this blog post, we examine how AI is becoming infrastructure, what kind of operating model it requires, and how both enterprises and Managed Services Providers (MSPs) must rethink their offerings and capabilities.

When capabilities become infrastructure

Not every technology becomes infrastructure. Only those that meet a small set of structural conditions ever make that transition.

A capability becomes infrastructure when it is economically viable across all business scenarios; fast enough to operate inside real-time workflows; and risky enough that its failure creates systemic business impact.

When these conditions converge, operating models must change. History shows the same pattern across every major infrastructure transition.