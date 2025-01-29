DeepSeek: Five things business and technology leaders need to know

DeepSeek has sent shockwaves across the business and technology worlds. Amid headlines about geopolitical tensions and collapsing share prices, knowing precisely what DeepSeek’s new AI models mean for businesses — from long-term AI strategy to day-to-day technology experimentation — is challenging.

So, to give technology and business leaders some grounding, we’ve answered five key questions that can help you move forward, however the news and hype cycle evolves in the weeks and months to come.

Why is DeepSeek in the news?

DeepSeek is a Chinese startup that released two new AI models — DeepSeek-R1 and DeepSeek R1-Zero — on January 20, 2025. It’s in the news because the model’s performance appears to match those of its rivals, such as Llama, Gemini, Claude and ChatGPT’s o1 “reasoning model.” This is despite it reportedly being trained using NVIDIA chips that are less advanced than the manufacturer's top-tier chips used by established vendors. (NVIDIA actually developed the chips in such a way to comply with US government regulations around what chips can be exported to China — they have reduced interconnect speed, which DeepSeek engineers mitigated through considerable ingenuity in their code.)

There have been significant consequences. NVIDIA’s market value has dropped by almost $600 billion, and the US tech industry more broadly has been left reeling at a Chinese player apparently beating them at their own game — despite only having access to ostensibly inferior hardware.

Is DeepSeek going to lower the cost of using AI for businesses?

DeepSeek-R1 comes in several smaller 'distilled' sizes and can be run on commodity hardware. This is significant because the ability to run a model that matches the performance of ChatGPT o1 — instead of being beholden to third party API costs — is a big deal. It's especially important if you’re trying to do advanced things like agentic AI, where the AI may require many cycles to get the job done successfully.

Although precisely how much cheaper is hard to determine, it’s believed DeepSeek’s hardware is 20-50 times cheaper than OpenAI’s (some industry voices have disputed this but there are strong indications the claims made are true). In theory, then, this should make AI much cheaper for businesses: this is because not only is the foundational model itself cheaper to train, using and running the model — in, say, an application — is cheaper too.

However, this is just an assumption; lots of questions remain. For instance, DeepSeek’s cheaper infrastructure may come with some tradeoffs yet to be identified. Even more importantly, it’s worth bearing in mind what’s known as the Jevons Paradox: efficiency gains, rather than reducing prices as you might expect, actually lead to increased demand which, in turn, offsets the decrease in price.