Unified access, connected citizen journeys, empowered teams and continuous improvement — all without overhauling legacy systems. A new standard for public service is no longer on the horizon. With agentic AI, it’s already here.





Yet many public sector leaders are just beginning to explore its potential, and questions remain: Where should you start? What does it take to succeed?

To dive into what agentic AI can do and how leaders can seize the opportunity, we hosted a candid conversation with two leading voices in the space: Richie Etwaru, CEO of Mobeus, and Deon James, Head of GenAI Cohort Partner Engineering at Google.





The full discussion is available on demand here. Read on for a sneak peek at the key insights and takeaways.