The leaders' guide to cloud economics

Purchase commitments such as Savings Plans and Reserved Instances in AWS for consistent workloads to receive significant discounts (30-50%) on compute costs. Feel free to start conservatively and gradually increase commitments as needed. Regularly review and adjust commitments based on usage patterns.



Rightsize infrastructure by identifying and scaling down underutilized resources to eliminate waste, and continuously monitoring resource utilization (e.g. CPU, memory, storage, network) to identify optimization opportunities.



To leverage elasticity and the on-demand nature of cloud computing, automatically adjust (autoscale) the number of instances based on predefined metrics (CPU and memory utilization, API requests) to meet fluctuating demand like peak load.



Leveraging ARM processors (Graviton in AWS) over Intel processors provides better price for performance for general-purpose workloads, as they are energy efficient and better for sustainability initiatives. Ensure workload compatibility with ARM architecture before migration.



Storage is low cost in cloud, however as with many options, choosing the right fit for purpose is key. Prioritize using cost-effective storage options, and unless absolutely essential for specific high-performance workloads, avoid using more expensive storage types such as io1/io2. To optimize data storage costs, implement automated policies to move data to the most cost-effective storage tier based on its usage patterns.



Managed services for Kubernetes (EKS), Kafka (MSK) are the new norm as they reduce operation overheads. However, it is important to understand pricing models, as rightsizing managed services infrastructure is critical to cost optimization. Leverage commitment based savings such as Reserved Instances and Graviton processors to further optimize managed service costs.



For network and data transfer costs, understanding the purpose and charges associated with different networking components is key to avoid unnecessary costs. Assess the trade-off between increased availability and additional costs when implementing a multi-AZ or multi-region architecture.



Utilize Migration Acceleration Programs (MAP) for one-time migration benefits during initial cloud adoption. Explore Private Pricing Agreements (PPAs) for high-volume, long-term cloud users to receive significant discounts.



With real-time cost observability dashboards and better insights into cost trends, resource utilization, and anomalies application, your teams will be empowered to do proactive cost management.



Pillars of effective cloud governance



Cloud governance is essential for organizations to ensure that their cloud infrastructure is used effectively, securely and efficiently. The following three pillars of cloud governance are aligned with the three phases of the FinOps framework.