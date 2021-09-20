Building intelligent wealth management systems

The Wealth management (WM) industry is in the midst of an unprecedented change — largely driven by changing customer preferences. A new generation of investors are demanding more control over their investments and better value from the wealth advisory services. Increasing participation of millennials and women is changing the dynamics of advisor and client relationships. Moreover, a challenging investment environment, with a lot of uncertainties, is making it harder for advisors to generate superior performance for their clients. This has resulted in investors switching from active fund management to passive investments such as index funds and Exchange Traded Funds. Finally, increasing regulatory oversight is posing a big risk and eating margins of the WM industry.





To address the industry-wide structural changes, traditional brick-and-mortar wealth management firms are digitalizing and automating most of their processes. However, they’re losing out to digital-only wealthtech players, who leverage technological innovation to address the challenges. The wealthtechs are challenging traditional firms not only through better technology solutions but also through innovative business models such as commission-free investing and fractional-share investing. These new wealth managers are using big data and artificial intelligence to disrupt many of the old practices. And they’re gaining market share. Also, with big tech firms such as Amazon and Alibaba having plans to foray into wealth management, the competition is going to be even more fierce.



Below is a snapshot of some of the trends — driven by cutting-edge technologies — that will reshape the wealth management industry. We’ll explore trends driven by artificial intelligence in this article. We have already covered chatbots in our previous article Conversational AI in Capital Markets.

Trends to watch in wealth management: